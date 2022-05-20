Namibia goes to Europe to sell its sunshine | Fin24

As Europe struggles to decarbonise its economic system and wean itself off Russian oil and gasoline, one of many world’s sunniest and most arid nations is pitching itself to the continent as a solution to its issues.

A delegation from sub-Saharan Africa’s driest nation has been touring Europe to tout their nation as a possible powerhouse of fresh power.

They say Namibia can produce a lot solar energy it would quickly be self-sufficient in electrical energy – and, by the tip of the last decade, might grow to be an exporter of so-called inexperienced hydrogen.

“We came to Europe saying we have this amazing sun,” stated James Mnyupe, financial adviser to the Namibian presidency.

He was in Rotterdam earlier this month for the “World Hydrogen Summit” commerce truthful and on Wednesday was making a pitch in Paris forward of a visit to Davos.

An enormous, mainly desert nation in southwestern Africa with a inhabitants of simply 2.5 million, Namibia is sun-drenched and bone-dry.

That makes it excellent for erecting gigantic photo voltaic farms, whose energy can be utilized to assist make hydrogen — which in flip can be utilized for gas or transformed into ammonia to make fertiliser.

Producing hydrogen entails splitting water into its part elements of hydrogen and oxygen, utilizing an energy-gobbling method known as electrolysis.

Namibia says it’s in a singular place to make the method clear.

Boasting an unlimited shoreline on the South Atlantic, it will use sea water that’s desalinated after which electrolysed utilizing clear renewables.

The hydrogen can be piped to a terminal after which exported, “to Rotterdam, Germany or South Africa” in addition to used at dwelling, stated Mnyupe.

European wants

The European Union plans to provide 10 million tonnes of inexperienced hydrogen from its personal assets by 2030.

But additionally it is relying on 10 million tonnes of imports to switch coal, oil and gasoline in some industrial and transport sectors.

“We understand we cannot produce all this hydrogen in Europe domestically — it’s impossible,” stated Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, secretary-general of the European commerce affiliation Hydrogen Europe.

“We have not enough sun all over Europe and not enough wind. That’s why the prime partner is Africa.”

The Europe-Namibia power connection took an necessary step ahead final November, three months earlier than Russia invaded Ukraine and turned up the warmth beneath the EU to diversify its sources.

Namibia chosen Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, a three way partnership between German renewables group Enertrag and funding automobile Nicholas Holdings as its most well-liked bidder for a photo voltaic farm and inexperienced hydrogen undertaking in Tsau Khaeb within the southwest of the nation.

If all goes in accordance with schedule, the primary part of electrical energy manufacturing will grow to be operational from 2026.

At full peak, the location might generate 300,000 tonnes of inexperienced hydrogen yearly.

‘Emancipation’

But the funding at Tsau Khaeb additionally provides an thought of the funds that Namibia must lure if it hopes to grow to be a hydrogen big.

Hyphen on its web site places the general dedication at $9.4 billion. That determine compares with Namibia’s annual GDP of $10.7 billion, in accordance with World Bank statistics.

Chinese corporations are “knocking at our door and they want to get involved,” Mnyupe stated.

Namibia, he stated, will work “with everyone who is aligned with our vision to industrialise Namibia.”

The nation hopes to get out of the rut by which many African nations discover themselves — exporters of uncooked supplies reasonably than of refined merchandise which have larger added worth.

One of the objectives of photo voltaic funding is to realize self-sufficiency in power itself — round two-thirds of the nation’s electrical energy is imported, primarily from South Africa.

“That’s the first step of economic emancipation,” stated Mnyupe.