Namibia’s youngest MP challenges the president to take a salary cut | News24

Namibia’s youngest MP challenged President Hage Gottfried Geingob to take wage break as an indication of goodwill.

In Zambia, President Hichilema says cash just isn’t his motivation for taking on the highest job.

Former president Lungu in Zambia took wage cuts twice throughout his tenure.

The youngest parliamentarian in Namibia, Inna Koviao Hengari, 26, has challenged President Hage Gottfried Geingob, 80, and different African leaders to take wage cuts or go with out, like a few of their friends on the continent.

Hengari, from the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), was talking in Parliament, saying it might be an act of excellent religion.

“There’s a recent trend in southern Africa and the politics of Sub-Saharan Africa in most countries. You look at Rwanda, you look at Zambia; the president of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has gone for eight months without a salary. President Paul Kagame [Rwanda], when he came into power, took a salary cut as a sign and symptom of nobility, and to instill a sense of sharing among the citizens.

Hengari said:

So, as a young person, my question is: when is the president taking a cut on his salary? Or if ever he’s going to take a position where he says ‘for these next few months, because of the poverty, because of the ongoing conditions in the education system and so forth, I, as president and head of state, am going to take a salary cut’.

“Is that ever going to occur? Honourable minister (to the speaker of Parliament), ought to we stay up for that?” she asked.

Geingob came into power in 2014, following Sam Nujoma [1990-2005] and Hifikepunye Pohamba [2005-2015].

According to reports in Namibia in 2016, only a year into power, Geingob earned R350 000, tax free, a month – which was 15% more than that of his predecessor.

Responding to revelations that he had gone without a salary, Hichilema said: “The difficulty of the wage is a non-issue as a result of cash was not our motivation for in search of public workplace, not that the federal government was not keen to pay.”

In the Parliament of Namibia, Africa’s youngest elected MP @Inna_Hengari talks in regards to the acts our chief in Zambia, @HHichilema did in taking away his salary. She asks if all African Presidents in Sub Sahara, including Namibia’s, can follow suit & save their countries from debt ! pic.twitter.com/r9uJ62dcg7 — Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) April 13, 2022

However, unlike the first presidents in most African countries that gained independence from colonialism, Hichelema, as the seventh since independence, excluding Guy Scott, who acted for four months, came into office from a background of wealth.

His wealth spans finance, property, ranching, healthcare and tourism interests.

During the run-up to the presidential elections final 12 months, he informed Zambians that they wanted a profitable businessman to grasp tips on how to get the economic system transferring within the copper-rich nation.

Salary cuts should not new for presidents in Zambia.

In 2016, Edgar Lungu took a 50% reduce; three years later, he took one other 15% reduce, to guide by instance in austerity measures.

However, Lungu’s household was, on quite a few events, implicated in corruption allegations.

