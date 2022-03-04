Nancy Pelosi has disclosed her husband’s new batch of investments, which include $2.9 million worth of Apple, Disney, PayPal and Amex shares

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husbandSaul Loeb/AFP through Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has publicly disclosed a batch of inventory trades made by her husband in January.

According to the disclosure, Paul Pelosi’s new investments embrace $2.9 million in Apple, Walt Disney, PayPal, and Amex shares.

A House panel is because of debate a congressional inventory buying and selling ban that might embrace lawmakers’ spouses.

Nancy Pelosi has publicly disclosed her husband’s investments in January, which embrace $2.9 million value of American Express, Apple, PayPal, and Walt Disney shares.

According to a periodic transaction report dated Monday, Pelosi’s husband invested between $250,000 and $500,000 in asset administration agency AllianceBernstein. Under the STOCK Act, lawmakers should disclose inventory transactions — be it their very own or of relations — inside 45 days.

The disclosure comes amid calls by lawmakers for members of Congress and their spouses to be barred from trading individual stocks. On Thursday, Insider’s Kimberly Leonard reported {that a} US House panel plans to meet on March 16 to debate a congressional stock trading ban.

Punchbowl News reported in February that Pelosi was engaged on the ban. While she rejected the idea of a ban in December, she changed course the following month, signaling that she could be okay with letting lawmakers determine for themselves about it.

However, Pelosi has been largely noncommital on whether spouses should be included in any proposed ban.

The upcoming House panel assembly follows the discharge of Insider’s “Conflicted Congress” report — a five-month investigation that discovered that dozens of lawmakers and at least 182 senior congressional staffers had did not adjust to the reporting necessities of the STOCK Act.

Pelosi’s husband, financier Paul Pelosi, has been lauded as a star stock-picker for his winning trades, even prompting TikTokers to mimic his investments. His holdings in firms — together with Slack, Tesla, Alphabet, Facebook, and Netflix — have positioned his spouse within the thirteenth spot on Insider’s list of 25 wealthiest members of Congress.

