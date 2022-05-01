Nancy Pelosi meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, pledges US support

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and different main members of the U.S. Congress met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and pledged to assist his nation “ until the fight is done.”

Pelosi and Zelenskyy each launched footage on Sunday morning of the go to, which had not been beforehand introduced. A statement from Pelosi’s workplace mentioned the go to was the primary to Ukraine by an official Congressional delegation since Russia’s invasion and the U.S. lawmakers would now proceed their travels in Poland.

Zelenskyy tweeted a video displaying the American delegation being greeted by him and different Ukrainian officers outside earlier than heading into a gathering room.

“We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi mentioned within the video.

The go to got here per week after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv. The pair pledged more military aid for Ukraine.

In her statement, Pelosi mentioned Zelenskyy conveyed the necessity for safety, financial and humanitarian help to “address the devastating human toll taken on the Ukrainian people by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s diabolic invasion.”

“Our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way,” Pelosi mentioned. Last week, the Biden administration asked Congress to move a $33 billion assist package deal for Ukraine, together with greater than $20 billion in new navy and safety help.

“You have to know that we will win, and we will win together,” Zelenskyy said in a video tweeted by Pelosi.

The delegation included different U.S. lawmakers corresponding to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Pelosi’s workplace mentioned the delegation would meet in Poland with President Andrzej Duda, with the view to “thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian effort.”