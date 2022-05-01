Nancy Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv, civilians leave Mariupol steel plant

toggle caption AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led a Congressional delegation to Kyiv to satisfy with Ukraine’s president earlier than heading to Poland for talks with officers there.

Pelosi, a California Democrat and second in line to the presidency after the vice chairman, is the highest-ranking American chief to go to Ukraine for the reason that begin of the warfare, and her go to marks a serious present of constant help for the nation’s wrestle towards Russia.

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” Pelosi mentioned in a press release launched Sunday.

Footage launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s workplace confirmed Pelosi and different U.S. legislators in Kyiv.

The full Congressional delegation included Democratic Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Adam Schiff, of California who chairs the House Intelligence Committee; Jim McGovern of Massachusetts who chairs the House Rules Committee; Jason Crow of Colorado; Barbara Lee of California; and Bill Keating of Massachusetts.

“You all are welcome,” Zelenskyy informed the delegation.

Pelosi informed Zelenskyy: “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom.”

“We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi added.

The go to wasn’t beforehand introduced.

Pelosi mentioned the delegation would proceed its journey in southeast Poland and the capital, Warsaw, to satisfy with President Andrzej Duda and different senior officers. Poland has acquired greater than 3 million refugees from Ukraine since Russia launched its warfare on Feb. 24.

“We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts,” she mentioned.

Previously, some ladies and kids have been evacuated from a metal plant that’s the final defensive stronghold within the bombed-out ruins of the port metropolis of Mariupol, a Ukrainian official and Russian state information organizations mentioned, however a whole lot are believed to stay trapped with little meals, water or drugs.

The United Nations was working to dealer an evacuation of the as much as 1,000 civilians residing beneath the sprawling Soviet-era Azovstal plant after quite a few earlier makes an attempt failed. Ukraine has not mentioned what number of fighters are additionally within the plant, the one a part of Mariupol not occupied by Russian forces, however Russia put the quantity at about 2,000. An estimated 100,000 civilians stay within the metropolis.

U.N. humanitarian spokesperson Saviano Abreu mentioned the world group was negotiating with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv, however he couldn’t present particulars of the continuing evacuation effort “because of the complexity and fluidity of the operation.”

“There is, right now, ongoing, high-level engagements with all the governments, Russia and Ukraine, to make sure that you can save civilians and support the evacuation of civilians from the plant,” Abreu informed the AP. He wouldn’t verify video posted on social media purportedly exhibiting U.N.-marked autos in Mariupol.

Ukraine has blamed the failure of quite a few earlier evacuation makes an attempt on continued Russian shelling.

In the city of Lyman within the Donetsk area, the place not less than half the inhabitants has fled Russian shelling, round 20 aged folks and kids clutching baggage together with their canines and cats boarded a minivan marked with an indication studying “evacuation of children” in Ukrainian. It sped off towards town of Dnipro as explosions have been heard within the distance.

“The liberators have come and have freed us from what? Our lives?” mentioned Nina Mihaylenko, a professor of Russian language and literature, referring to the Russian forces.

Galina Zuev and her husband Aleksander opted to remain, unwilling to depart the place they’d spent their whole lives.

“I am living not so well. There is a war here. They are shelling all the time. The windows have been smashed in our house. The missiles are in the yards,” mentioned 68-year-old Galina. “It is frightening.”

Russian forces have launched into a serious army operation to grab important elements of southern and japanese Ukraine, the nation’s industrial heartland. Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to carry again the Russian advance.

Russia’s RIA Novosti information company mentioned Saturday that 19 adults and 6 youngsters have been introduced out from the steelworks, however gave no additional particulars.

A prime official with the Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit defending the plant, mentioned 20 civilians have been evacuated throughout a cease-fire, although it was not clear if he was referring to the identical group. There was no affirmation from the U.N.

“These are women and children,” Sviatoslav Palamar mentioned in a video posted on the regiment’s Telegram channel. He additionally known as for the evacuation of the wounded: “We don’t know why they are not taken away and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed.”

Video and pictures from contained in the plant, shared with The Associated Press by two Ukrainian ladies who mentioned their husbands are among the many fighters refusing to give up there, confirmed unidentified males with stained bandages; others had open wounds or amputated limbs.

A skeleton medical workers was treating not less than 600 wounded folks, mentioned the ladies, who recognized their husbands as members of the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard. Some of the injuries have been rotting with gangrene, they mentioned.

In the video the boys mentioned that they eat simply as soon as every day and share as little as 1.5 liters (50 ounces) of water a day amongst 4 folks, and that provides contained in the besieged facility are depleted.

One shirtless man gave the impression to be in ache as he described his wounds: two damaged ribs, a punctured lung and a dislocated arm that “was hanging on the flesh.”

“I want to tell everyone who sees this: If you will not stop this here, in Ukraine, it will go further, to Europe,” he mentioned.

The AP couldn’t independently confirm the date and site of the video, which the ladies mentioned was taken within the final week within the maze of corridors and bunkers beneath the plant.

The ladies urged that Ukrainian fighters even be evacuated alongside civilians, warning they could possibly be tortured and executed if captured. “The lives of soldiers matter, too,” Yuliia Fedusiuk informed the AP in Rome.

In his nightly video tackle late Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy switched into Russian to induce Russian troops to not battle in Ukraine, saying even their generals count on that hundreds extra of them will die.

The president accused Moscow of recruiting new troopers “with little motivation and little combat experience” in order that items gutted early within the warfare will be thrown again into battle.

“Every Russian soldier can still save his own life,” Zelenskyy mentioned. “It’s better for you to survive in Russia than to perish on our land.”