Nancy Pelosi postpones Asia trip after testing positive for Covid-19 | CNN

A US Congressional delegation to Asia has been postponed after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement adopted a warning by China that it could take sturdy measures if the journey included a go to to Taiwan, as media reviews within the area had claimed.

Pelosi’s deputy communications director Drew Hammill mentioned in a tweet on Thursday that the deliberate Congressional delegation to Asia, to be led by Pelosi over the two-week Congressional break, “will be postponed to a later date.”

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” Hammill tweeted.

Reports by some Japanese and Taiwanese media that Pelosi deliberate to go to Taiwan after a cease in Japan this weekend – although not confirmed by Pelosi’s workplace or Taiwan’s authorities – had earlier sparked a warning from Beijing that such a go to would severely affect China-US relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian mentioned Thursday that China “resolutely opposes all forms of official contact between the US and Taiwan” and urged Washington to “immediately cancel Speaker Pelosi’s plan to visit Taiwan.”

“If the US insists on having its own way, China will take firm and strong measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. All possible consequences that arise from this will completely be borne by the US side,” he added, with out offering particulars.

The Chinese Communist Party has lengthy claimed democratically dominated Taiwan as a part of its territory and has repeatedly vowed to “reunify” with the island of 24 million folks – by power if essential – regardless of having by no means ruled it. Washington formally acknowledges Beijing slightly than Taipei, however is dedicated to supply Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

Pelosi’s optimistic check consequence comes after a wave of optimistic assessments amongst lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week.

She was on the White House on Wednesday seen subsequent to President Joe Biden as he signed a bill into law. The House doctor advised CNN that members who attended needed to have a destructive check inside 24 hours of the occasion.

Pelosi, the highest House Democrat, is 82 years previous. As speaker of the House, she is second within the line of presidential succession behind the vp.

Biden, 79, examined destructive on Wednesday evening, the White House mentioned.