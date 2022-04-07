Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
Washington: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has examined constructive for COVID-19, a day after showing unmasked at a White House occasion with President Joe Biden.
Pelosi acquired a constructive take a look at end result for COVID-19 and is at present asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill mentioned on Thursday in a tweet. He mentioned she had examined destructive earlier within the week.
“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill mentioned.
Pelosi will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he mentioned.
The 82-year-old Democratic chief’s announcement got here forward of her weekly press look on Capitol Hill, which was abruptly referred to as off. The House is ready to start out a two week spring recess.
Pelosi additionally postponed a deliberate congressional delegation journey to Asia she was scheduled to guide.
Washington has skilled a rush of latest COVID-19 circumstances as restrictions have lifted and extra occasions and gatherings are taking place throughout Washington, DC.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo introduced constructive exams. The officers had been amongst greater than a dozen attendees of the Saturday evening Gridiron Club dinner to check constructive for the virus. Pelosi didn’t attend the dinner, her spokesman mentioned.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser additionally introduced on Thursday that she examined constructive for COVID-19 and would “work at home while following isolation protocols.”