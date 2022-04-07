Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Washington: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has examined constructive for COVID-19, a day after showing unmasked at a White House occasion with President Joe Biden.

Pelosi acquired a constructive take a look at end result for COVID-19 and is at present asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill mentioned on Thursday in a tweet. He mentioned she had examined destructive earlier within the week.

Pelosi attended an occasion on the White House with US President Joe Biden earlier this week. Credit:

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill mentioned.

Pelosi will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he mentioned.