Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, Paul Pelosi, Arrested For DUI In California

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen together with her husband, Paul Pelosi, in April. (Photo: Paul Morigi by way of Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen together with her husband, Paul Pelosi, in April. (Photo: Paul Morigi by way of Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested Saturday for driving whereas inebriated in northern California, in line with a public reserving report.

The financier was taken into custody simply earlier than midnight and held on $5,000 bail, in line with public information posted on the Napa County authorities’s web site. His arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Nancy Pelosi’s workplace stated she wouldn’t be commenting on the incident.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” her deputy chief of workers Drew Hammill stated in an announcement to HuffPost.

Additional particulars about his arrest weren’t instantly recognized. Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday to ship a graduation speech to current graduates. Paul Pelosi was not listed as remaining in custody Sunday afternoon.

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.