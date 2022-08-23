Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul pleads guilty to DUI for drunken crash

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded responsible to 1 DUI depend by his legal professional Tuesday morning for a drunken crash that left one other driver injured in Napa, California.

Paul Pelosi, 82, who didn’t attend the court docket listening to, must serve three years of probation as a part of the plea deal.

The phrases of his probation embody 5 days in jail, however he will likely be given credit score for 4 days, Judge Joseph Solga mentioned on the Napa County Superior Court listening to.

The remaining day will likely be served on a court docket work program, the choose added.