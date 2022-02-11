Nando’s accused of ‘high-risk’ Omicron rule

Nando’s franchisees say they’ve been “threatened” after objecting to a rule they are saying is at “high risk” of spreading Covid-19 of their shops.

Nando’s franchisees in Melbourne say they’ve been “threatened” by the corporate after elevating security considerations concerning the potential unfold of Covid-19 of their shops by firm auditors.

Under the Nando’s franchise agreements, quarterly critiques are carried out on every retailer by a head workplace consultant, with a typical audit taking 4 to 6 hours.

But Zoki Stepanoski of Nando’s Highpoint in Maribyrnong says franchisees are already battling Omicron-related staffing shortages and worry having a “high-risk” auditor, who “probably attends three to four sites a day, five to six days a week”, probably spreading the virus and inflicting additional disruptions.

“With the spread of Omicron it’s kind of like Russian roulette with our shifts,” he informed information.com.au.

“You get staff texting you at 2pm saying they’ve been exposed and need to isolate, or tested positive on a RAT test … we decide to go takeaway-only at 4pm. We don’t have enough staff to ensure people are following the rules, checking vaccination, even cleaning tables.”

Mr Stepanoski mentioned it was disappointing that Nando’s was “treating it as business-as-usual”, regardless of Victoria recording hundreds of recent instances every day and the state’s hospitals remaining beneath a “Code Brown” emergency.

Victoria recorded 9908 new instances and 21 deaths on Wednesday, with 542 individuals in hospital and 71 in intensive care.

“As a business owner we’re trying to accommodate them, we know it’s a requirement, but there’s kind of a carelessness,” he mentioned. “I’m not saying they’re spreading Covid but there’s a potential.”

During enterprise hours, he solely permits supply drivers within the kitchen as they spend lower than half-hour.

Mr Stepanoski and two different franchisees who run shops in Melton and Doncaster have requested Nando’s for an alternate association, equivalent to for the auditor to begin early within the morning to conduct these elements of the assessment that don’t require workers to be current – however the firm has refused.

“We’ve been willing to work with them – can you show us a Covid-safe plan you’re using with the auditor, all the measures – but we just can’t risk having someone there for four to six hours,” Mr Stepanoski mentioned.

“They’ve just straight out gone to threats, threatening with a notice of improvement, which eventually leads to a notice of breach.”

In an electronic mail to Mr Stepanoski on February 3, a Nando’s consultant famous that the corporate’s “REX Coach” had tried to conduct a “REX Review” at his restaurant on January 31.

REX is wanting “Restaurant Excellence”.

Mr Stepanoski mentioned it was offered as a training software however was “basically a harassment and bullying auditing tool” used to concern breach notices.

“Given that (he) was not permitted to enter the restaurant to conduct a REX Review, a fail result has been recorded,” the consultant wrote within the electronic mail.

“As per the REX fail process, you will receive a follow-up visit from your franchise support team within the next 14 days. Failure to conduct the follow up visit will result in a notice of improvement being issued.”

Mr Stepanoski replied that he had expressed his security considerations through the auditor’s go to.

He accused the corporate of performing in an “oppressive and threatening manner, instead of engaging with myself on a solution on how to facilitate your REX requirement, that also satisfies my safety concerns and state health and safety requirements to minimise the spread of Covid-19”.

“The REX Review process, including escalations within that process, have been clearly defined over a number of years and is a central pillar of franchisees complying with their franchise agreement to ensure the required health, safety and operational requirements of the system are followed,” the Nando’s consultant responded.

“Nando’s disagrees with your accusation that conducting REX Reviews to ensure health, safety and operational compliance in accordance with your franchise agreement is in any way oppressive or threatening nor a breach of our good faith obligations under the Franchise Code.”

Mr Stepanoski informed information.com.au it was “unfortunate” that in a “period where we don’t know what’s happening, we have to comply with state government restrictions and regulations, and we’re also trying to focus on the safety of our staff”, the corporate was not doing extra to assist franchisees.

“Nando’s is not trying to help us,” he mentioned.

Nando’s has been approached for remark.

Other restaurant house owners have previously spoken out in opposition to the South African chain.

In 2019, former Nando’s franchisees informed information.com.au that they had been left lots of of hundreds of {dollars} in debt and even confronted dropping their properties after being financially ruined by what they described as a “very cruel” firm.

They accused Nando’s of “muscling out” franchisees and taking on their shops by demanding they spend as much as $400,000 on renovations in an effort to renew their agreements.

Many have been unable to afford the extreme price and have been pressured to stroll away with nothing, having invested their life financial savings build up the shops.

“It seems to be their business model — they get suckers to build up their stores,” former New Zealand franchisee Gishern Naidoo mentioned on the time.

“They sell you a store in a new area, and if they find out it’s doing well they muscle you out and keep it for themselves. If it’s not doing well they do the opposite and sell it to some new sucker.”

