Nani’s reaction to trying spinach pasta for the first time is too cute to handle

There are a number of movies on the Internet involving grandparents. Those are the movies which might be usually fantastic to look at and tug on the heartstrings of individuals. Probably, that’s the reason this video showcasing a nani’s response to making an attempt home made spinach pasta for the primary time is now profitable folks’s hearts.

Instagram blogger Sonakshi posted the video. “Made no onion, no garlic homemade creamy spinach pasta for naani. I have never seen someone so enthusiastic about food and life in general at her age. She is in her early 90’s, so full of life, ready to explore and learn new things. She is learning to speak English these days, learning new words and sentences like beautiful, yummy, not okay, you are bad, shut up, I want to pee. It is so refreshing to spend time with grandparents, they are the cutest, most loving people on earth,” she wrote whereas posting the video.

The video opens to point out the grandma sitting on the mattress whereas holding a plate of pasta. Within moments, she tastes the dish and expresses her response.

We gained’t give away what she says, so check out the video:

The video has been shared a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued almost 10,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous sorts of feedback. People couldn’t cease speaking in regards to the cuteness of the aged girl.

“She’s such a cutie,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “So cute,” posted one other. “Grandparents are indeed a blessing,” commented a 3rd. “Cutest post of Instagram,” commented a fourth. Many additionally shared coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions to the video or specific their love for the stunning grandmother.

