Nantes defeat Nice, end French Cup drought

Nantes’ Ludovic Blas has scored a second-half penalty to present his group a 1-0 victory over Nice and win the French Cup for the fourth time and their first since 2000.

There have been hardly any fireworks in a cautious first half on the Stade De France with French President Emmanuel Macron within the stands.

Nantes, overwhelmed twice within the league by Nice this season, struck instantly after the restart with Blas smashing his forty seventh minute penalty into the roof of the online after Hicham Boudaoui’s hand ball.

Nice, making their first remaining look since 1997, had ended Paris Saint-Germain’s reign as Cup winners this season however struggled to interrupt previous the disciplined Nantes defence.

Nantes keeper Alban Lafont was equally efficient, repeatedly stopping Nice’s efforts together with Amine Gouiri twice and denying them a shot at their first silverware since 1997.

It was the fourth time Nantes, practically relegated a 12 months in the past, gained the title and the fourth for coach Antoine Kombouare, who had gained two as a PSG participant and one as PSG coach.