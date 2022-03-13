Naomi Osaka Brought To Tears By Heckler At Indian Wells WTA Tournament | Tennis News

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was dropped at tears by a heckler Saturday on the best way to a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Veronika Kudermetova within the Indian Wells WTA hardcourt match. Japan’s Osaka, ranked 78th on the earth after her third-round exit on the Australian Open, was rocked early within the first set when somebody within the crowd yelled “Naomi, you suck.” She pleaded with the chair umpire to take motion to no avail, and at 0-3 down within the second-round match, her feelings spilled over.

Osaka pulled herself collectively and resumed the match, however Kudermetova, the twenty first seed, raced by way of the opening set earlier than Osaka managed to carry serve to open the second.

Although she lifted her sport, Osaka could not capitalize on any of her 4 break factors within the contest, and a break of serve within the seventh sport of the second set was sufficient for Kudermetova to seize the victory.

Osaka put athlete psychological well being within the highlight in a troublesome 2021 wherein she revealed she had suffered despair.

But talking on court docket after the match she mentioned it wasn’t that she discovered the remark so hurtful that she was upset, however as a result of it reminded her of Venus and Serena Williams being heckled at Indian Wells in 2001.

“To be honest I feel like I’ve been heckled before it didn’t really bother me,” she mentioned.

“But, like, I’ve watched a video of Venus and Serena being heckled here.

“If you have by no means watched it it’s best to watch it,” she added, tearing up again.

“I do not know why, however it went into my head and it acquired replayed quite a bit.

“I’m trying not to cry,” she mentioned, her voice breaking.

“I just have to say thank you and congratulations,” she added with a nod to Kudermetova. “Thank you.”

The celebrity Williams sisters boycotted Indian Wells for 14 years over the occasions of 2001.

Venus had pulled out of a semi-final match in opposition to her sister with a knee damage.

The subsequent day Serena confronted Kim Clijsters within the ultimate, and when Venus and their father Richard Williams took their seats the group jeered them, happening to boo Serena all through the match.

The jeering continued after Serena received and went to embrace Venus and Richard Williams courtside, with Richard saying he was the goal of racial slurs.