Naomi Osaka Loses In First Round Of French Open 2022 | Tennis News

Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the French Open within the first spherical on Monday, 12 months after controversially quitting the event.

The error-plagued Japanese star was defeated 7-5, 6-4 by Amanda Anisimova of the United States, serving up eight double faults and committing 29 unforced errors.

Promoted

Former world primary and four-time main winner Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros in 2021 when she refused to honour obligatory media commitments earlier than revealing she had been affected by despair.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)