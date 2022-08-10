Naomi Osaka Retires In Toronto Masters Opener With Back Pain | Tennis News

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match on Tuesday on the WTA Toronto Masters with decrease again ache, elevating harm considerations with the US Open looming. Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi superior when Osaka retired trailing 7-6 (7/4), 3-0. Kanepi, a runner-up final week in Washington, wanted 71 minutes on court docket as she broke thrice earlier than the Japanese star known as it quits. Defeat drove the emotional Osaka to tears.

“I felt my back from the start of the match and despite trying to push through it, I just wasn’t able to today,” Osaka stated.

“I’d like to pay credit to Kaia for playing well and want to wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament.”

Osaka has performed solely six matches with a 2-4 report since shedding the Miami closing in early April to world primary Iga Swiatek.

Kanepi, 37, received their solely prior assembly 5 years in the past in three units on the US Open.

“I tried to play my game and stay aggressive. It was a very tight match,” Kanepi stated. “I felt I needed a little more time to get used to new things, but after that I felt comfortable.”

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain exited within the first spherical, shedding 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 to Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

Despite the setback within the metropolis of her start 19 years in the past, Raducanu stored her spirits up as her US Open title defence attracts nearer.

“It was a really good match, to be honest,” Raducanu stated. “The level was pretty high, especially in the first set.

“Camila’s a fantastic opponent. She received this match final 12 months. I simply have to get higher at coping with gamers who play most likely as fast as she does “

Defending WTA Canadian champion Giorgi won a combative first set and ran away with the second against the 19-year-old Englishwoman, whose title defence in New York begins in less than three weeks.

The feisty Italian trailed by a break in both sets but showed her spirit by winning the last six games of the contest.

Giorgi needed just over an hour and three-quarters to advance to the second round over the ninth seed who broke into the ranking top 10 less than a month ago.

Raducanu had to hold on in a wild opening set, where serve was broken in six of the dozen games played.

The Briton saved a set point in the 12th game to bring on a tiebreaker, but collapsed to lose seven straight points as Giorgi took the set after 71 minutes.

Raducanu was broken three times in the second set as Giorgi finished off her victory.