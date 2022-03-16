NAPLAN to be held earlier, add extra tests for years 6 and 10
NAPLAN, the nationwide literacy and numeracy check, might be held earlier within the yr to provide lecturers extra time to behave on college students’ strengths and weaknesses.
Optional assessments for yr 6 and 10 college students in science, civics and citizenship and digital literacy will even be launched, however the outcomes is not going to be reported publicly, the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority stated on Wednesday.
Since it started in 2008, NAPLAN has been held in time period two, however a assessment commissioned by NSW, Queensland and Victoria argued it needs to be moved earlier within the yr to make outcomes extra helpful to lecturers.
All state and federal training ministers additionally agreed to introduce opt-in assessments for years 6 and 10 however rejected proposals to check important and artistic pondering and alter the yr teams that sit the checks.
On Wednesday, the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority issued an announcement saying the 2023 NAPLAN check could be held in mid-March.
“This will mean results will be available to education authorities earlier in the year to inform school and system teaching and learning programs and will allow teachers to better assess what support students need for the coming year,” it stated in an announcement.
The new, opt-in assessments for years 6 and 10 might be rolled out from 2024 to 2026.
Craig Petersen, the top of the NSW Secondary Principals Council, stated the views of his colleagues have been cut up. “Some people think holding NAPLAN earlier in the year would be beneficial as long as schools get the results earlier,” he stated.