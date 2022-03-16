NAPLAN to be held earlier, add extra tests for years 6 and 10

NAPLAN, the nationwide literacy and numeracy check, might be held earlier within the yr to provide lecturers extra time to behave on college students’ strengths and weaknesses.

Optional assessments for yr 6 and 10 college students in science, civics and citizenship and digital literacy will even be launched, however the outcomes is not going to be reported publicly, the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority stated on Wednesday.

Students sit the NAPLAN check. Credit:Rodger Cummins

Since it started in 2008, NAPLAN has been held in time period two, however a assessment commissioned by NSW, Queensland and Victoria argued it needs to be moved earlier within the yr to make outcomes extra helpful to lecturers.

All state and federal training ministers additionally agreed to introduce opt-in assessments for years 6 and 10 however rejected proposals to check important and artistic pondering and alter the yr teams that sit the checks.