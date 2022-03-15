NAPLAN update: Secrets of the high-performing schools revealed

“When I get results like this I pause to think about how far we’ve come with our ability to use data.”

Other excessive performing NSW colleges embrace the Catholic sector’s St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Narrabeen, St Brigid’s Catholic College in Lake Munmorah and St Cecilia’s Primary School in Balgowlah.

High performing authorities colleges additionally included Wyoming Public School, Northern Beaches Secondary College – Manly, and Merrylands East Public School. Only restricted particulars of excessive performing colleges had been accessible upfront of the info being uploaded.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) stated greater than 30 per cent of the five hundred high-progress colleges throughout the nation had been situated in regional or distant areas.

Of them was Kuyper Christian School in Kurrajong, an unbiased college, which achieved an above-average acquire in writing from years 7 to 9.