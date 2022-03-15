NAPLAN update: Secrets of the high-performing schools revealed
“When I get results like this I pause to think about how far we’ve come with our ability to use data.”
Other excessive performing NSW colleges embrace the Catholic sector’s St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Narrabeen, St Brigid’s Catholic College in Lake Munmorah and St Cecilia’s Primary School in Balgowlah.
High performing authorities colleges additionally included Wyoming Public School, Northern Beaches Secondary College – Manly, and Merrylands East Public School. Only restricted particulars of excessive performing colleges had been accessible upfront of the info being uploaded.
The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) stated greater than 30 per cent of the five hundred high-progress colleges throughout the nation had been situated in regional or distant areas.
Of them was Kuyper Christian School in Kurrajong, an unbiased college, which achieved an above-average acquire in writing from years 7 to 9.
Principal Ian Shaw stated a part of the college’s success was partly because of its involvement within the focused Literacy and Numeracy Action Plan program, which got here as a “gift from the sky”.
“There’s been a wonderful group of consultants work with us and support us through our practices as a school,” he stated.
It’s the primary time in two years that the My School web site has been up to date with NAPLAN check outcomes and attendance knowledge.
NAPLAN was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic however was undertaken throughout the nation final 12 months.
NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell stated the federal government had made a sustained effort to carry college students’ literacy and numeracy outcomes.
“I am committed to driving evidence-based reform with a strong focus on lifting results through the School Success Model to support schools with appropriate resources and intensive help,” she stated.
ACARA has in recent times tried to maneuver away from rating colleges’ uncooked performances to highlighting colleges which have achieved above-average development in outcomes.
“Too often, media organisations try to construct crude ‘league tables’ based on overall achievement without considering the schools’ level of socio-educational advantage or the amount of progress the students have made in the previous 2 years. Such comparisons are meaningless,” ACARA chief government David de Carvalho stated.
“The schools that are punching above their weight are those that are achieving above expectation in terms of progress on where their students were two years ago, taking into account their level of socio-educational advantage.”
