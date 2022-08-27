Narelle Wells and Wayne Moore win Hedland’s best garden comp

Port Hedland locals Narelle Wells and Wayne Moore have one of the best backyard within the Pilbara city after profitable the highest gong on the annual Care For Hedland Environmental Association Great Gardens Competition.

The competitors runs from June to August and encourages Hedland gardeners to point out off their gardens, obtain recognition for his or her onerous work and be within the operating to win huge prizes.

The annual awards night time was held on August 18 on the South Hedland RSL Community Garden the place winners had been introduced and the onerous working volunteers from the gardening season recognised.

Ms Wells and Mr Moore gained the general Grand Champion award and the prize of $1500 donated by Hedland First National, in addition to the Hedland Home Hardware Best Edible Garden Award.

Community Garden coordinator Robyn Todd mentioned this yr’s entry numbers had been unprecedented, with 41 entries acquired for the 11 classes and this confirmed a seamless and rising curiosity in all kinds of dwelling gardens in Hedland.

“This year we received a record 41 entries,” she mentioned.

“This shows that more and more residents are being inspired to create their own oasis at home and having pride in their garden, their home and where they live.

“It was an incredibly tough job for the judges, but fantastic to see the efforts and endeavours and the truly innovative ways local Hedland people are transforming their yards and usable garden spaces.”

Other awards embrace one of the best rental backyard which went to Robyn O’Meagher whereas the Kaye Tapscott encouragement award was awarded to Ben Seal.

In the junior classes, Henry Whitney was named greatest junior gardener, whereas runner up was Jasper Perkins.

Care For Hedland’s Giant Veggie winners had been South Hedland main faculty for a ten.8kg pumpkin and Agnes Haslett for a 3.4kg paw paw.