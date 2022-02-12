Narracott tames the ‘snow dragon’ to claim historic skeleton silver medal
Pulling her head, shoulders and physique into line, she threw herself down a monitor that had challenged the very best on this planet. Somehow, the sprinter from Brackenridge went toe-to-toe with sliders that had dozens of sliding tracks at dwelling – to Australia’s none.
“This is beyond our wildest dreams,” stated her father, Rodger Narracott. “It is unbelievable. It was so lovely. She always had the potential to put down four consecutive runs and tonight she did it.”
This was a silver as unlikely as Steven Bradbury’s speed skating gold in 2002.
Narracott, previously a 100- and 200-metre runner, turned her desires of an Olympic dash round an athletics monitor into one which ran nearly two kilometres down the Yanqing mountains 100 kilometres west of Beijing.
Pounding down the mountain at 126km/h, Narracott was inside 0.62 seconds of a gold medal. She completed with silver 34 years after her uncle Paul Narracott turned Australia’s first twin summer season and winter Olympian.
“It is difficult to put into words what she had achieved,” stated Paul. “Four weeks ago everyone was thinking the top 10 would be fantastic. She hung in there and got better. No one looked like getting there for Australia in the sliding sports. I just didn’t know it was going to be my niece Jackie. It is just wonderful.”
Narracott did it after a decade of journey and toil that’s taken her to South Korea, Europe and the United Kingdom searching for a monitor to trip. Narracott completed 2019 pondering it might all be over.
“I almost had a career-ending concussion,” Narracott stated forward of Saturday’s ultimate race. “To be sitting in front after day one is more than I could have hoped for.”
On Saturday, she put a silver medal round her neck. An Australian on the rostrum within the Olympic skeleton, as soon as incomprehensible, now doable.
“To finally get here and finally do it – history twice in two races is not bad,” she stated.
