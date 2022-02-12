Narracott tames the ‘snow dragon’ to claim historic skeleton silver medal

Loading

Pulling her head, shoulders and physique into line, she threw herself down a monitor that had challenged the very best on this planet. Somehow, the sprinter from Brackenridge went toe-to-toe with sliders that had dozens of sliding tracks at dwelling – to Australia’s none.

“This is beyond our wildest dreams,” stated her father, Rodger Narracott. “It is unbelievable. It was so lovely. She always had the potential to put down four consecutive runs and tonight she did it.”

This was a silver as unlikely as Steven Bradbury’s speed skating gold in 2002.

Narracott, previously a 100- and 200-metre runner, turned her desires of an Olympic dash round an athletics monitor into one which ran nearly two kilometres down the Yanqing mountains 100 kilometres west of Beijing.