Narrow block with footpath down the middle asking over $400,000
Welcome to the 2022 property market, the place a slender plot of land in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast area is on the market for $400,000 with a footpath operating down the center.
“With minimal land left in this stunning new estate, here’s your chance to secure a vacant parcel and design a home just the way you like it,” the Caloundra West itemizing reads.
But to be able to construct mentioned dream dwelling you’ll should be artistic.
Asking for $400,000-plus presents, the land at 27 Leslie Crescent is just 4.6 metres large, 129 sq. metres, and with a footpath smack bang down the center.
Marketed as a “terrace home” web site, the property’s uncommon quirk is due to its positioning: a 100-metre stroll to the lately accomplished purchasing precinct with cafes, tavern and state college.
Being so near the purchasing precinct, the footpath was put in by Stockland on a lease they’ve taken out on the parcel. That will expire on September 30 this yr, however has the choice to increase a number of months.
“[It is] Stockland’s responsibility to restore the block to a vacant condition after the end of the lease,” the itemizing explains.
With nearly six months nonetheless left on the lease, “the new owner will get a healthy return during the planning stage of their brand new home,” it provides.