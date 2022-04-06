Narrow block with footpath down the middle asking over $400,000

Welcome to the 2022 property market, the place a slender plot of land in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast area is on the market for $400,000 with a footpath operating down the center.

“With minimal land left in this stunning new estate, here’s your chance to secure a vacant parcel and design a home just the way you like it,” the Caloundra West itemizing reads.

The pathway to your dream dwelling?

But to be able to construct mentioned dream dwelling you’ll should be artistic.

Asking for $400,000-plus presents, the land at 27 Leslie Crescent is just 4.6 metres large, 129 sq. metres, and with a footpath smack bang down the center.