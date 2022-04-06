Australia

Narrow block with footpath down the middle asking over $400,000

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 mins ago
0 1 minute read


Welcome to the 2022 property market, the place a slender plot of land in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast area is on the market for $400,000 with a footpath operating down the center.

“With minimal land left in this stunning new estate, here’s your chance to secure a vacant parcel and design a home just the way you like it,” the Caloundra West itemizing reads.

The pathway to your dream dwelling?

But to be able to construct mentioned dream dwelling you’ll should be artistic.

Asking for $400,000-plus presents, the land at 27 Leslie Crescent is just 4.6 metres large, 129 sq. metres, and with a footpath smack bang down the center.

Marketed as a “terrace home” web site, the property’s uncommon quirk is due to its positioning: a 100-metre stroll to the lately accomplished purchasing precinct with cafes, tavern and state college.

Being so near the purchasing precinct, the footpath was put in by Stockland on a lease they’ve taken out on the parcel. That will expire on September 30 this yr, however has the choice to increase a number of months.

The footpath was installed on a lease that is due to expire in September.

The footpath was put in on a lease that is because of expire in September.

“[It is] Stockland’s responsibility to restore the block to a vacant condition after the end of the lease,” the itemizing explains.

With nearly six months nonetheless left on the lease, “the new owner will get a healthy return during the planning stage of their brand new home,” it provides.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button