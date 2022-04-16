Narrow escape for Union minister in Agra as iron mast falls on stage; 1 dead, 4 hurt

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a slender escape on Friday night when a excessive iron mast, positioned for lighting association, fell on the stage as a result of robust winds, throughout an occasion organised in Nagla Padma space in Agra to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.

One individual was killed and 4 others have been injured within the accident, ADM City Anjani Kumar Singh mentioned.

The Union minister of state for tradition and parliamentary affairs was on Friday attending the prolonged perform of Ambedkar Jayanti, which was on April 14, when robust winds began blowing amid gentle showers and the mast got here crashing down.

Agra’s Sadar police station officers confirmed that at the least half-a-dozen individuals have been injured. General secretary of the organising committee of Bhim Nagari Dharmendra Soni was amongst these injured.

Soni was seated within the entrance row on a settee on the stage on which the mast fell. The minister was addressing the gathering and had a slender escape. Due to the robust winds, the facility provide within the space additionally snapped for a while, inflicting panic.

The injured, together with former MLA Gutiyari Lal Dubesh and his driver, have been taken to hospital for remedy.

“One of the injured Rajesh Kumar (50), a local, died in the accident. He was present on the stage when the incident happened. He was the brother of the driver of former minister Dr GS Dharmesh,” Singh mentioned.

“In all five people were injured when the high pole, used to throw light on the stage, fell on those seated on stage. One person died, two of the injured are still in hospital, while the two others have gone home,” he said.