NASA and Boeing launched the Starliner spacecraft to the

International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, a essential uncrewed

check flight for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft as a part of

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, Trend stories citing Xinhua.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Starliner

spacecraft aboard lifted off at 6:54 p.m. Eastern Time (2254 GMT)

Thursday from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force

Station in Florida.

Following an orbital insertion burn 31 minutes later, Starliner

was on its approach for a rendezvous and docking with the ISS.

Starliner is scheduled to dock on the ahead port of the

station’s Harmony module at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time Friday.

Starliner is carrying about 500 kilos of NASA cargo and crew

provides and greater than 300 kilos of Boeing cargo to the ISS for

the flight check.

The mission, dubbed as Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2, will

present precious knowledge towards NASA certifying Boeing’s crew

transportation system for normal flights with astronauts to and

from the house station, stated NASA.