NASA, Boeing launch uncrewed test flight to space station
NASA and Boeing launched the Starliner spacecraft to the
International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, a essential uncrewed
check flight for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft as a part of
NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, Trend stories citing Xinhua.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Starliner
spacecraft aboard lifted off at 6:54 p.m. Eastern Time (2254 GMT)
Thursday from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force
Station in Florida.
Following an orbital insertion burn 31 minutes later, Starliner
was on its approach for a rendezvous and docking with the ISS.
Starliner is scheduled to dock on the ahead port of the
station’s Harmony module at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time Friday.
Starliner is carrying about 500 kilos of NASA cargo and crew
provides and greater than 300 kilos of Boeing cargo to the ISS for
the flight check.
The mission, dubbed as Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2, will
present precious knowledge towards NASA certifying Boeing’s crew
transportation system for normal flights with astronauts to and
from the house station, stated NASA.