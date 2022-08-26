NASA, Boeing Target 2023 for Crewed Starliner Mission to the International Space Station

NASA goals to make use of Boeing Co.’s Starliner area automobile for a crewed mission to the International Space Station as quickly as February, the company stated.

NASA goals to make use of Boeing Co.’s Starliner area automobile for a crewed mission to the International Space Station as quickly as February, the company stated. The flight will mark a significant milestone in Starliner’s improvement, which has suffered from delays and testing setbacks.

The deliberate eight-day mission could be Starliner’s first with astronauts aboard. While the precise launch date hasn’t been set, February “is likely the best window,” Steve Stich, supervisor of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, stated Thursday in a press convention. The company had beforehand stated it hoped to launch by the tip of this yr.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration chosen Boeing and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. in 2014 to construct and function autos that may ferry crews to the area station. In June, NASA introduced it had chosen two astronauts to fly on Starliner’s first crewed flight.

The plans come on the heels of a profitable uncrewed take a look at flight in May that was a welcome improvement after years of setbacks. Boeing has accrued $595 million in prices to cowl Starliner delays, together with $185 million final October.

Despite current inventory efficiency positive aspects, Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun has remained below fireplace from prospects and traders as the corporate has grappled with issues in its industrial plane operations.