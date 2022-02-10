NASA Expresses Concerns Over SpaceX Satellite Deployment Plan

NASA says SpaceX’s programme will improve the variety of objects beneath 600 km over five-fold. (File)

Washington:

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) raised issues about SpaceX’s plan to deploy about 30,000 satellites for its Starlink, as have some main firms.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX beforehand obtained authorization for about 12,000 satellites to supply broadband web and has requested authorization for a second-generation constellation of 30,000 satellites.

“NASA has concerns with the potential for a significant increase in the frequency of conjunction events and possible impacts to NASA’s science and human spaceflight missions,” the company wrote the Federal Communications Commission.

NASA famous there are presently 25,000 complete objects tracked on-orbit – and about 6,100 beneath 600 km. SpaceX’s Gen2 enlargement “would more than double the number of tracked objects in orbit and increase the number of objects below 600 km over five-fold,” it added.

Harvard-Smithsonian astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, a part of the American Astronomical Society panel inspecting the impacts of satellites on astronomy mentioned: “We’ve been concerned with having these large numbers of satellites that interfere with astronomical observations… I think we need a little more experience with the several thousand operating satellites before we can ramp up to the tens of thousands.”

SpaceX didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Musk tweeted on Jan. 15 SpaceX had 1,469 Starlink satellites lively and 272 shifting to operational orbits quickly.

Amazon.com, which has pledged to spend a minimum of $10 billion to construct 3,236 such satellites via its Project Kuiper program, individually raised issues with the FCC about SpaceX’s plan as did Dish Network.

Amazon mentioned below SpaceX’s software “at least hundreds—and potentially more than ten thousand—SpaceX satellites could operate at the same altitudes as the Kuiper System.”

It warned “the effect of this orbital overlap would be a dramatic increase in risks and other burdens on the Kuiper System” and requested the FCC to impose “reasonable conditions.”

While extraordinarily expensive to deploy, satellite tv for pc know-how can present high-speed web for individuals who reside in rural or hard-to-serve locations the place fiber optic cables and cell towers don’t attain. The know-how may be a important backstop when hurricanes or different pure disasters disrupt communication.

