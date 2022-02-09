Nasa posts ‘eerie’ pics of intense training at the bottom of a ‘very dark swimming pool’

A publish shared by NASA about just a few of their divers visiting the underside of a ‘very dark swimming pool’ for coaching functions has left folks intrigued. Shared on Instagram, the publish additionally accommodates just a few photographs showcasing the divers. There is an opportunity that this publish shared by the house company is not going to solely amaze you however make your jaw drop in surprise.

“Into the deep. At the bottom of a very dark swimming pool, divers are getting ready for missions to the Moon. Take a look at this a recent test in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at @NASAJohnson. In this lab is where astronauts train for spacewalks, and soon, moonwalks,” they wrote.

The house company, within the subsequent few strains, defined the explanation behind this intense coaching programmee “When astronauts go to the Moon’s South Pole through @NASAArtemis program, the Sun will only be a few degrees over the horizon, creating long, dark shadows. To recreate this environment, divers at the lab turned off the lights, put up black curtains on the pool walls to minimize reflection, and used powerful underwater lamps to simulate the environment astronauts might experience on lunar missions. The sand at the bottom is common pool filter sand with some other specialized combinations in the mix,” they added. The publish is full with just a few haunting photographs of the divers.

