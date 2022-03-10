Nasa posts picture of Martian ‘flower’ captured by Curiosity Mars rover

Mars has been a topic of human fascination since a very long time. Thanks to the social media presence of distinction house companies, folks can now get a glimpse of the Red Planet in type of movies and photos. Just like this current publish about Martian ‘flower’ noticed by the Curiosity rover.

“Stop and smell the Martian ‘flower’,” the house company wrote. In the following few strains they defined what the image actually exhibits. “On Feb. 24, 2022, our Curiosity Mars rover captured this image of artifacts from the Red Planet’s ancient past. Smaller than a penny, the flower-like rock along with the spherical rock seen on the right were made when minerals carried by water cemented the rock,” they wrote.

“This flower is one of a bouquet of artifacts Curiosity has discovered – a diverse assortment of small features that formed when mineralizing fluids traveled through conduits in the rock. Images of these features help scientists tell the story petal-by-petal of the prolonged history of liquid in the Gale Crater,” they added.

Take a have a look at the publish:

Nasa, about eight hours in the past, shared the publish on Instagram.

