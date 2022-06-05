NASA Shares “Scenes From Orbital Restaurant”. See Pics

The submit has garnered greater than 414,000 likes and a whole lot of feedback.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) by no means fails to amaze folks and this time once more the American area company’s submit exhibiting astronauts celebrating a “pizza night” aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has caught the eye of web customers.

“Scenes from an orbital restaurant,” NASA wrote within the caption including, “Here’s a slice of life from the International Space Station (@ISS). While crew members orbit about 250 miles (402 km) above us, they’re never too far from some of our favourite traditions here on Earth – like pizza night.”

In the photographs connected to the Instagram submit, the crew members of the ISS together with Denis Matveev, Oleg Artemyev, Sergey Korsakov, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and Samantha Cristoforetti are seen having slices of pizza and spending some high quality time collectively. One of the crew members named Bob Hines can be seen posing with a personal-sized pizza. In the third picture, NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is pictured smiling whereas assembling the topping on his pizza in microgravity.

Since being shared, the submit has caught the eye of web customers. It has garnered greater than 414,000 likes and a whole lot of feedback. “They all look adorable,” wrote one person. Another jokingly mentioned, “space pizza is outta this world.” “Time to start a Space Recipe Book,” added third.

In the caption, NASA knowledgeable that crew members of ISS have the choice of getting any preferable dish, even when they’re 250 miles (virtually 402km) above the Earth. The area company’s Johnson Space Centre is accountable for offering them with each potential sort of facility.

NASA mentioned that the meals come from the Space Food Systems Laboratory of the NASA Johnson Space Centre and crew members get to select from 200-plus dishes from the usual menu.