Nasa shines a light on our wondrous planet through incredible pictures

Earth Day 2022: This day is widely known every year to precise gratitude to “Mother Earth”. It can also be noticed to remind people to deal with our stunning Blue Planet and educate them about environmental motion. On this present day, many additionally take to social media to speak in regards to the methods to converse the planet. Amid these, posts showcasing the fantastic thing about our planet additionally seize individuals’s consideration. Just like this put up by Nasa. Shared on Instagram, the put up accommodates extremely stunning photographs of Earth.

“We’re shining a light on our wondrous planet Earth,” Nasa wrote whereas posting the pictures. They posted 5 photographs in whole. The pictures present completely different well-known spots. They’re Malaspina Glacier, Lake Carnegie, Ugab, Jau National Park and Sahara Desert. The house company additionally added a number of hashtags, together with #NASAEarthling and #Earth.

Take a have a look at the put up:

Since being shared some 14 hours in the past, the put up has accrued greater than 5.5 lakh likes and counting. The put up has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous feedback.

“Gorgeous Earth,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “These are beautiful,” posted one other. “The planet is so superior and exquisite, thanks loads,’ posted a 3rd.

