NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s

first mission to check expertise for defending Earth in opposition to

potential asteroid or comet hazards, will impression its goal

asteroid on Sept. 26, in line with the company, Trend studies citing

Xinhua.

The impression, scheduled at 7:14 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on

Sept. 26, poses no menace to Earth, NASA stated on Tuesday.

This check will present a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a

goal asteroid and deliberately collide with it to alter the

asteroid’s movement in a means that may be measured utilizing ground-based

telescopes, in line with NASA.

DART will present essential information to assist higher put together for an

asteroid which may pose an impression hazard to Earth, stated NASA.