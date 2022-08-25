NASA to have planetary defense test in late September
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s
first mission to check expertise for defending Earth in opposition to
potential asteroid or comet hazards, will impression its goal
asteroid on Sept. 26, in line with the company, Trend studies citing
Xinhua.
The impression, scheduled at 7:14 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on
Sept. 26, poses no menace to Earth, NASA stated on Tuesday.
This check will present a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a
goal asteroid and deliberately collide with it to alter the
asteroid’s movement in a means that may be measured utilizing ground-based
telescopes, in line with NASA.
DART will present essential information to assist higher put together for an
asteroid which may pose an impression hazard to Earth, stated NASA.