Europe

NASA to have planetary defense test in late September

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham20 mins ago
0 Less than a minute



NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s
first mission to check expertise for defending Earth in opposition to
potential asteroid or comet hazards, will impression its goal
asteroid on Sept. 26, in line with the company, Trend studies citing
Xinhua.

The impression, scheduled at 7:14 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on
Sept. 26, poses no menace to Earth, NASA stated on Tuesday.

This check will present a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a
goal asteroid and deliberately collide with it to alter the
asteroid’s movement in a means that may be measured utilizing ground-based
telescopes, in line with NASA.

DART will present essential information to assist higher put together for an
asteroid which may pose an impression hazard to Earth, stated NASA.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham20 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button