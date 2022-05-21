NASA Voyager 1 space probe sends data to Earth that shocks scientists!

NASA’s Voyager 1 area probe, which is billions of miles from Earth, has despatched again some baffling information again to the planet.

NASA Voyager 1 area probe was launched 45 years in the past and continues its journey far past our Solar System to review the outer heliosphere and the interstellar medium. So, how far is Voyager 1 from Earth? It is has gone 14.5 billion miles (23.3 billion km) away, studies Space.com. It is an iconic probe and has despatched vastly necessary information again to NASA since launch. But now, the brand new unusual information despatched by the Voyager from the sting of the Solar System has left scientists shocked as until date there was no important errors reported by the probe! Since the Voyager 1 information is of crucial significance, the engineering workforce is making an attempt to unravel the mysterious information despatched by the area probe.

"The interstellar explorer is operating normally, receiving and executing commands from Earth, along with gathering and returning science data. But readouts from the probe's attitude articulation and control system (AACS) don't reflect what's actually happening onboard." NASA stated in an announcement. But what does this information acquired again on earth truly imply?

NASA says an antenna connected to Voyager, which is pointed at Earth to ship information again, seems to be working however is sending again invalid information. The AACS controls the 45-year-old spacecraft's orientation. Among different duties, it retains Voyager 1's high-gain antenna pointed exactly at Earth, enabling it to ship information residence. All indicators counsel the AACS remains to be working, however the telemetry information it's returning is invalid. For occasion, the info could seem like randomly generated, or doesn't replicate any attainable state the AACS may very well be in.

Thankfully, the problem with the NASA Voyager 1 hasn’t triggered any onboard fault safety programs. This system is designed to maintain the spacecraft within the “safe mode” which maintains a state the place solely important operations are carried out, whereas giving engineers time to analyse and diagnose the problem. Not simply that, even the indicators of Voyager 1 have not weakened, which suggests the high-gain antenna stays in its prescribed orientation to Earth.