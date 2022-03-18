NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket reaches the launch pad

toggle caption John Raoux/AP

For the primary time in almost 50 years, a moon rocket has made it to a launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The Artemis 1 rocket reached Launch Complex 39B early Friday morning, touring in a single day to make the 4-mile journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the pad.

While that is a brief distance in comparison with the journey to the moon — which lies round a quarter-million miles away — the journey marked a key milestone in NASA’s subsequent chapter of deep house exploration.

“It’s a huge moment,” says NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik.

The Apollo program of the Sixties and Seventies carried Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and different Americans to the lunar floor. Now, the Artemis program —named after Apollo’s twin sister, the goddess of the moon in Greek fable — may quickly convey astronauts again to our rocky neighbor after a half-century absence.

Anchoring this system’s first mission is the Space Launch System, a 5-million-pound rocket that stands greater than 300 toes tall and is designed to hold NASA’s Orion capsule, a spacecraft that would at some point ferry people to the moon and again.

But this mission, dubbed Artemis I, will carry no crew. Instead, it should check the rocket and spacecraft’s capabilities for carrying astronauts on the more-than-250,000-mile journey to the moon.

And the mission is not prepared to go away the planet simply but.

First, Artemis I’ll undergo what’s known as a moist costume rehearsal.

“We treat it like a real countdown,” says NASA’s Carlos Garcia-Galan. Crews at Kennedy Space Center will follow fueling the car and counting right down to liftoff. “We’re stopping short of actually launching the thing.”

The moist costume rehearsal is ready to start April 3 and Artemis engineers and technicians will probably be holding a watchful eye out for any kinks or points.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity to see the integrated systems, if everything works on the launch pad, and make sure everything’s good,” says Orion engineer Chelsea Partridge. “If anything comes up, it gives us the chance to fix and update whatever needs to be done and then actually get ready to launch for real.”

If all goes properly on the pad, the rocket will make its approach again to NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building one final time earlier than repeating the 4-mile journey, then launching to the moon as early as June.

Following a profitable Artemis I mission, a crew of astronauts will launch on Artemis II on a mission across the moon and again, adopted by Artemis III — which incorporates touchdown on the lunar floor, due to a brand new spacecraft designed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

NASA hasn’t named the crew simply but, however says a lady and individual of colour will probably be a part of Artemis III. Astronaut Randy Bresnik says it will not be exhausting to search out astronauts prepared to make the journey.

“Tell you what — every single person in a blue flight suit is ready to go and volunteer for that Artemis to flight,” Bresnik says.