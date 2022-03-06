Naseeruddin Shah reveals suffering from ‘onomatomania’; Know everything about this condition

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Naseeruddin Shah was final seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan

Onomatomania is an ailment wherein you retain repeating a phrase or a phrase

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in an interview revealed that he’s affected by a situation referred to as onomatomania. The actor shared that it’s due to this situation that he retains repeating a phrase or a phrase and isn’t capable of relaxation even when he needs to. For the unversed, Onomatomania is an sickness wherein an individual persistently speaks a phrase or a phrase for no motive. While speaking on a YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks he spoke about his situation. “I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I’m not joking. It’s a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary,” he mentioned.

Naseer even defined what the situation means. “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love.”

On the work entrance, Naseeruddin Shah was final seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. He performed the function of Deepika Padukone‘s character father within the film. The movie additionally options Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. It began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Shah was additionally seen in internet collection Kaun Banega Shikarwati. The collection additionally starred Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar, Raghubir Yadav and Varun Thakur in pivotal roles. It is a dramedy primarily based on the lifetime of the Royal King (Naseeruddin Shah) and his dysfunctional household.