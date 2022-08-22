National Guard helicopter dropping water on brush fire in Breakheart Reservation

SAUGUS – The Massachusetts National Guard is utilizing a helicopter to drop water onto the comb hearth that continues to burn at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.

Boaters have been requested to remain off of Sluice Pond in Lynn from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The pond was getting used as a filling base for members of the National Guard.

Firefighters stated the helicopter was essential attributable to “property concerns” brought on by the hearth, which has been burning for round every week.

A brush hearth has additionally been burning in close by Lynn Woods, however Sunday’s airdrops usually are not associated to that fireside and officers stated there isn’t a menace to property in Lynn.