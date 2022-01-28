National news LIVE: Morrison government announces $1 billion in Great Barrier Reef spending; total COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley is giving a press convention in Port Melbourne and has launched some extra particulars in regards to the state’s vaccination program.

Just underneath 2 million Victorians have been vaccinated with a 3rd dose of the coronavirus vaccine up to now, the equal of 35.7 per cent of these eligible.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley. Credit:Chris Hopkins

Another 2 million individuals are at present eligible to obtain a booster dose.

Almost 5000 kids aged between 5 and 11 obtained a dose of the paediatric vaccine yesterday, bringing the full variety of vaccinated kids to 216,000.

About 38 per cent of kids in that age group have now obtained one dose and authorities hope that proportion will develop to 90 per cent by the tip of subsequent month.

Sixty-six thousand Victorians are booked in to get vaccinated over the subsequent week.

Mr Foley mentioned the state authorities would start rolling out booster pictures for youngsters aged 16 and 17 as quickly because the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation permitted the third dose.

“The important message is: vaccinations work, vaccinations keep us safe and keep the pressure off our health system,” Mr Foley mentioned.

As talked about earlier at this time, 39 Victorians died with the virus within the newest reporting interval (the best day by day dying toll because the Delta and Omicron outbreaks began).

“Our thoughts, of course, are with those 39 families, those 39 groups of friends. This is a significant loss at any time. But in the context of the global pandemic, our thoughts, our prayers and our best wishes, go to those people who are grieving,” Mr Foley mentioned.