National news LIVE: Morrison government announces $1 billion in Great Barrier Reef spending; total COVID-19 cases continue to rise

NSW Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello says the choice to retain QR check-in codes regardless of NSW Health having stopped contact tracing was a “line-ball decision” geared toward giving folks extra confidence to exit.

“There are people out there who are still scared and still lacking in confidence when it comes to going out there, particular with Omicron,” Mr Dominello informed radio station 2GB earlier this morning.

NSW Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello. Credit:Rhett Wyman

“It’s important that we err on the side of caution … it does give you alerts on your phone and, equally, if you don’t want alerts, you can turn that off.”

The Customer Service Minister stated the QR codes have been additionally a part of a bid to align the settings in place throughout NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

“We never want to go back to lockdowns or border closures. So if we got the same settings in place on the eastern seaboard, it makes travelling a lot easier as well.”

Mr Dominello added that settings would stay in place for the subsequent month as youngsters return to highschool, however that the state had “got through the worst of it in terms of Omicron”.

“The next horizon will be a potential new wave in winter … this isn’t going away, so we’re just going to have to deal with it,” he stated.

Mr Dominello additionally apologised to L-platers, a few of whom have confronted delays of greater than two months in sitting their driving exams, and stated testing centres have been dealing with employees shortages because of the surge in Omicron instances.

“We are getting back on track, we’re just doing our best.”