National referendum on amending Kazakhstan’s Constitution to take place on June 5

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduced on May 5 a state-wide referendum on June 5 on the adoption of amendments to the Constitution.

In his televised tackle to the nation on constitutional reform, Tokayev stated amendments to the Constitution are essential for Kazakhstan. “The constitutional reform will mark a new stage in the development of our country,” he stated. “The changes will affect a third of its articles. Therefore, I proposed to bring this issue to a republican referendum, because such large-scale changes should be carried out on the basis of the will of the people,” Tokayev stated.

He referred to as on everybody to take an lively half within the referendum “for the sake of the future of our country, for the sake of future generations”, including that “together we will build a New Kazakhstan, a fair Kazakhstan!”

According to Tokayev, the referendum on the draft constitutional amendments will show the nation’s agency dedication to democratic ideas, including that “it will allow every citizen to take a direct part in the historic event that will determine the future of Kazakhstan”.

According to Tokayev, the constitutional reform is geared toward a complete transformation of your complete state mannequin, which incorporates the ultimate transition from a “super-presidential” type of authorities to a presidential republic with an influential parliament and an accountable authorities, which entails limiting the powers of the President.

In addition, the constitutional reform, Tokayev stated, will considerably strengthen the consultant department of energy, strengthen the system of checks and balances, and enhance the independence of maslikhats (native consultant our bodies).

Furthermore, the introduction of a combined majority-proportional mannequin for the election of deputies to the Mazhilis and regional maslikhats will make it potential to cowl your complete spectrum of views and opinions of voters extra totally.

A bit of the amendments will even additional improve the safety of human rights, by establishing the Constitutional Court, consolidating the standing of the Commissioner for Human Rights on the constitutional degree, and totally banning the demise penalty, the Kazakh President stated.