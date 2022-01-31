National Schools’ Cup makes football top of the class in Slovakia | Inside UEFA

The Slovak Football Association (SFZ) has underlined the significance of faculty soccer to reaching its long-term aim of inspiring extra younger individuals to take up the sport.

Meeting with UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin in Nyon on Monday, 31 January, the SFZ’s president, Ján Kováčik, and common secretary, Peter Palenčík, described how a nationwide faculties’ cup has turn into probably the most profitable sports activities competitors for major and secondary faculties in Slovakia.

SFZ’s 2018–22 soccer technique

Strengthening grassroots soccer throughout the nation, each by college and youth competitions, is a central element of the SFZ’s 2018–22 soccer technique.

“We want to write one positive football story for people’s lives every day. Then, we will become a positive inspiration for our country,” mentioned the SFZ common secretary after updating the UEFA president, and nationwide associations division director Zoran Laković, on soccer growth actions in Slovakia.

The faculties’ cup is only one instance of how UEFA’s HatTrick growth programme is supporting implementation of the SFZ technique. The programme, which channels income from the UEFA EURO again into the sport, has additionally paid for the development of 14 full-size coaching pitches with synthetic turf in all areas of Slovakia. Find out extra about what the Slovak Football Association is doing to develop soccer here.