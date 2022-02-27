National Taskforce on Flooding monitoring, responding to current rainy season

The National Taskforce on Flooding, led by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, met on Saturday to ensure that all steps are in place to proactively manage the current rainy season.

The Hydrometeorological Service, through the Ministry of Agriculture, indicated that

we are experiencing the La Nina phase of weather (wet season) but so far all systems

are operational to ensure that residents are not significantly affected by the rains and

inundation.

While high levels of rainfall have been recorded over the past two weeks,

the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is working assiduously to

ensure impact to households and farmlands is minimized. Farms in Region 2 have

been assessed where it was determined that some crops have been damaged due to

flood waters and the Agriculture Ministry is working with those farmers to alleviate

the issue.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) asserted that they have received reports of

affected households along the coast but drainage machinery in those areas are

operational and most of the water has receded.

Those areas include but are not limited to Annandale/Riverstown of Region 2; Wakenaam, Leguan and Canals Polder of Region 3; Plaisance, La Bonne Intention and Buxton of Region 4; and Moraikobai Village of Region 5. In some of these areas excavators and pumps are

working consistently to ensure the water levels decrease.

Additionally, Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP) staff are mobilized and are helping Regional Authorities in a number of areas. The Commission is on excessive alert to work with the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) and Neighbourhood Democratic

Councils (NDCs) throughout Guyana if assist is required.

Residents can count on steady rain all through the brand new week and are inspired

to stay vigilant and report impacts to native authorities or the National Emergency

Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.