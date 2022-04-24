Nationalist Slovenian leader battles for survival in election

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa is combating an uphill battle in elections on Sunday that will rid the European Union of a frontrunner who has challenged its democratic values.

Against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine, and as fellow EU member France votes over whether or not to provide President Emmanuel Macron a new term or replace him with right-wing standard bearer Marine Le Pen, opinion polls tip Slovenia’s upstart Freedom Movement social gathering to oust Jansa’s social gathering from energy.

While the Freedom Movement, led by former state-owned utility chief Robert Golob, is working neck and neck with Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party, it has a powerful probability of forming a coalition with left-leaning and centrist events even when it doesn’t win essentially the most votes.

Fighting to outlive: Janez Jansa, right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) chief. Credit:AP

But the Euro-area and NATO member nation has a historical past of elections fraught with post-ballot wrangling. And as Jansa tries to bolster assist in a marketing campaign centered on his backing Ukraine, it might take weeks of maneuvering for both social gathering to muster the bulk wanted to rule.