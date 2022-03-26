Native animals struggle to recover from floods

\r\nNative animals battle to recuperate from floodsNative animals battle to recuperate from floodsWe\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is at present unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer15 ImagesByron Bay Wildlife Hospital vet Dr Bree Talbot mentioned animals that survived the current floods face an uphill battle. Food sources, habitats and whole populations might have been disrupted and people left behind may not have the ability to survive.March 26, 2022 \u2014 2.36pm1\/15An Echidna underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.Credit:Craig Parry2\/15An echidna undergoes medical remedy after being injured within the floods.3\/15A boobook owl underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.4\/15A bandicoot underneath a heat lap throughout examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.5\/15A lorikeet underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.Credit:Craig Parry6\/15A tawny frogmouth underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.Credit:Craig Parry7\/15A inexperienced sea turtle hatching underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.8\/15A inexperienced sea turtle hatching underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.9\/15A tawny frogmouth underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.Credit:Craig Parry10\/15A tawny frog mouth underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.Credit:Craig Parry11\/15A kookaburra underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.12\/15A Kookaburra underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.13\/15An Australasian darter hen underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.14\/15An x-ray examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.Credit:Craig Parry15\/15An Australasian darter hen\u00a0underneath examination on the Byron Bay wildlife hospital, in New South Wales.\r\n\r\nSource link