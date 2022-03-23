nato: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine: Nato – Times of India

World
7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine: Nato
KYIV: Nato is estimating that 7,000 15,000 Russian troopers have been killed in a month of preventing in Ukraine.
A senior Nato army official mentioned Wednesday the estimate was primarily based on info from Ukrainian officers, what Russia has launched — deliberately or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources.
The official spoke on situation of anonymity beneath floor guidelines set by Nato.
When Russia unleashed its invasion February 24 in Europe’s largest offensive since World War II and brandished the prospect of nuclear escalation if the West intervened, a lightning-swift toppling of Ukraine’s democratically elected authorities appeared doubtless.
But with Wednesday marking 4 full weeks of preventing, Russia is slowed down in a grinding army marketing campaign, with untold numbers of useless, no instant finish in sight, and its economic system crippled by Western sanctions. US President Joe Biden and key allies are assembly in Brussels and Warsaw this week to debate potential new punitive measures and extra army support to Ukraine.
As Biden left the White House on Wednesday for the flight to Europe, he warned there’s a “actual menace” Russia could use chemical weapons and said he will discuss that danger with the other leaders.
The war’s economic and geopolitical shockwaves — with soaring energy prices, fears for global food supplies, and Russia and China aligning in a new world order with echoes of the Cold War — have reverberated across a planet yet to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis.
With his olive-drab T-shirts, unshaven face and impassioned appeals to governments around the world for help, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been transformed into a wartime leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s No. 1 antagonist. Addressing Japan’s parliament on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said four weeks of war have killed thousands, including at least 121 of Ukraine’s children.
