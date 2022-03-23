NATO Accuses China Of Backing Russia With “Blatant Lies”

I count on leaders will name on China to dwell as much as its obligations, stated NATO

Brussels, Belgium:

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday accused China of giving political backing to Russia because it assaults Ukraine, and warned Beijing in opposition to offering materials assist to Moscow’s battle effort.

“China has provided Russia with political support, including by spreading blatant lies and misinformation, and allies are concerned that China could provide material support for the Russian invasion,” Stoltenberg stated forward of an pressing NATO summit on Thursday.

“I expect leaders will call on China to live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council, refrain from supporting Russia’s war effort, and join the rest of the world in calling for an immediate, peaceful end to this war.”

