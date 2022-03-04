NATO allies oppose no-fly zone over Ukraine

NATO Foreign Ministers held a rare assembly in Brussels immediately (4 March) to deal with the escalating disaster in Ukraine. They have been joined by the Foreign Ministers of Finland and Sweden and the European Union High Representative. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed his counterparts in a video message, through which he described the deteriorating humanitarian state of affairs in his nation.

After the assembly, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was requested concerning the request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, or perhaps a partial no-fly zone over Western Ukraine. Stoltenberg stated that whereas it was talked about it was agreed that NATO shouldn’t function over Ukrainian airspace: “We believe that if we did that, we’ll end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe, involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering. So that’s the reason why we make this painful decision to impose heavy sanctions and provide significant support, stepping up support that does not involve NATO forces directly in the conflict in Ukraine, either on ground or in their space.”

Share this text: