NATO chief: Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine

The head of NATO has warned that Russia’s false declare of Ukraine storing organic weapons could possibly be utilized by the Kremlin as a pretext for chemical assaults, which he stated would quantity to a struggle crime.

Jens Stoltenberg additionally shot down the thought of organising a “no-fly zone” in Ukrainian airspace, regardless of repeated pleas made by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This comes as Russian navy launched a nighttime missile assault in opposition to a Ukrainian navy base close to the Polish border, killing 9 individuals, in line with officers in Lviv.

Last Sunday the Russian international ministry stated in a tweet accusing the US and Ukrainian governments of working a secret “military-biological program,” a declare that has additionally been echoed by Beijing. The U.S. has flatly rejected these accusations as “outright lies.”

“Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan operations with chemical weapons under this fabrication of lies,” Stoltenberg stated in an interview with Welt am Sonntag, a German newspaper. “That would be a war crime.”

He added that the Kremlin invented “false pretexts in trying to justify what cannot be justified.”

Earlier the U.S. Department of State stated the U.S. “does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg as soon as once more rejected the thought of a no-fly zone as a result of “that would mean that the Russian forces would have to be attacked, and that would risk a direct confrontation and an uncontrollable escalation.”