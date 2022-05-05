NATO chief says alliance will increase presence in Baltic sea if Sweden applies

NATO will enhance its presence round Sweden’s borders and within the Baltic sea whereas a possible utility to affix the alliance is processed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg instructed Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Sweden and neighboring Finland have remained outdoors the alliance however Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its invasion of Ukraine have led the international locations to rethink their safety insurance policies, with NATO membership wanting more and more doubtless.

Both international locations are searching for army safety assurances throughout an utility course of, which might take as much as a 12 months to be authorized by all NATO’s members.

“I am convinced that we will find solutions for the security needs Sweden will have in a transitional period,” Stoltenberg instructed SVT.

“From the potential moment Sweden is applying, and NATO says that they want Sweden to join, there is a very strong obligation from NATO to be able to guarantee Sweden’s security,” Stoltenberg stated, and added that it will embody elevated presence round Sweden and within the Baltic sea.

Moscow has warned Sweden and Finland of “serious consequences” and that it might deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles within the European exclave of Kaliningrad if Sweden and Finland turn out to be NATO members.

On Wednesday, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde stated the US had given Sweden “security assurances” for the appliance interval, however “not concrete security guarantees.”

Sweden and Finland are anticipated to decide about whether or not to use to affix NATO this month.

