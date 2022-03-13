NATO chief Stoltenberg says Russia may use chemical weapons

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned on Sunday that Russia may use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a transfer can be a warfare crime, in line with an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

“In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories,” Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, including that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what couldn’t be justified.

“Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime,” Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.

He added that though the Ukrainian individuals had been resisting the Russian invasion with braveness, the approaching days are more likely to convey even larger hardship.

