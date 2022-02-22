NATO Condemns Russia’s Recognition Of Ukraine Separatists

Russia’s transfer will additional undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stated NATO.

Brussels:

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of rebel-held areas in east Ukraine, saying it violated worldwide agreements Moscow had signed.

“I condemn Russia’s decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ and ‘Luhansk People’s Republic’,” Stoltenberg stated in an announcement.

“This further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party,” he added.

“Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again.”

He urged Russia “to choose the path of diplomacy” and to withdraw its greater than 150,000 troops deployed to Ukraine’s borders for what many western international locations count on might be an imminent assault.

Ukraine will not be a NATO member nation, and Stoltenberg has stated NATO forces won’t be despatched in to defend it from Russia.

But allies, significantly the United States, have been sending weapons and different provides to Ukraine, and have despatched forces to neighbouring international locations which might be a part of NATO.

