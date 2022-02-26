NATO deploys troops to eastern flank as Russian attack escalates in Ukraine

“This goes far beyond Ukraine,” Stoltenberg mentioned. “This is about how Russia is actually challenging, contesting core values for our security.”

President Joe Biden was among the many NATO heads of state who met Friday morning to coordinate the treaty group’s subsequent strikes as Russian President Vladimir Putin pushes ahead together with his full assault on his western neighbor. Russian forces encircled and entered Kyiv on Friday, prompting Ukrainian residents to take up arms and braced for an intense battle. The NATO deployment alongside its japanese flank additionally comes because the U.S. warned that Moscow’s final objective is “decapitating the government” in Kyiv and establishing a Russian-backed authorities in Ukraine’s capital.

NATO mentioned it’s going to proceed to deploy troops as essential to “ensure strong and credible deterrence and defence across the Alliance, now and in the future.”

”Our measures are and stay preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory,” the statement said.

Stoltenberg didn’t specify the variety of troops who can be deployed on this first spherical however mentioned he’s speaking about “thousands of troops.” NATO’s response pressure, comprised of 40,000 troops, has tripled in measurement since 2014, the yr Putin first invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea.

Biden accredited the deployment of a further 7,000 U.S. troops to Germany on Thursday, bringing the full of American forces despatched to Europe to 12,000 this month. The troops will embody an armored brigade fight workforce with “associated capabilities and enablers,” the Defense Department mentioned Thursday. The president has repeatedly mentioned he’s not sending American troops to struggle in Ukraine, however as an alternative that the U.S. troopers might be in place to reassure NATO allies.

Stoltenberg additionally mentioned NATO allies throughout Friday’s summit mentioned they had been able to proceed offering army, monetary and humanitarian help to Ukraine.