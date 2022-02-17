NATO has ‘seen’ Russian false-flag attempts in Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday the Western alliance has “seen attempts” by Russia to stage a false flag operation in Ukraine, amid experiences of shelling within the east of the nation.

“We are concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg mentioned at a press convention. There is “still no clarity, no certainty about Russia’s intentions,” he added.

Stoltenberg’s warning got here amid experiences of elevated violence in Ukraine’s Donbass area, the place Kyiv has been combating Russian-backed separatists for years.

Western officers have been warning Moscow might stage assaults within the contested space to justify a broader invasion. Russia at the moment has greater than 100,000 troops encircling Ukraine and is demanding Western allies pull again from Eastern Europe — a request Western leaders have principally rejected.

On Thursday, Ukraine and Russia accused one another of finishing up shelling assaults in Donbass. According to media reports, shells hit a faculty constructing and left two civilians injured.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson immediately referred to as the varsity shelling “a false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians, designed to create a pretext, a spurious provocation for Russian action.” Other Western leaders didn’t go that far.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the assault was “a big provocation,” blaming it on the Russian-backed separatists within the space.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the scenario was “very, very dangerous” and that “every moment runs the risk” of resulting in an “outbreak of war.”

And in Brussels, high EU diplomat Josep Borrell mentioned NATO allies have observed the blossoming skirmishes alongside the border and have been “very concerned,” particularly highlighting how Moscow is framing the scenario.

“We’ve noticed a lot of disinformation from Russia’s side in order to create an atmosphere of alleged attacks against Russian people in this part of Ukraine,” he added.

Stoltenberg additionally mentioned NATO had detected the presence of Russian intelligence officers within the Donbass area, and that he had mentioned methods of coping with the continued disaster, together with sending extra alliance troops to southeastern member international locations similar to Romania.

Russia has dismissed claims it is going to assault Ukraine as Western “hysteria.”

