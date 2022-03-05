NATO is being cowed by Russia: Ukraine’s FM

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday accused the NATO alliance of bending to Russian stress after NATO members refused to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

NATO was not the drive that Ukrainians had beforehand imagined, Kuleba added.

Speaking on Ukrainian tv, Kuleba additionally stated he was open to talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, however provided that such negotiations have been “meaningful.”

